Manipur tension mounts as militants kill 4 Nagas after Kuki woman's murder

Fresh violence has erupted in Manipur as four Naga civilians were killed in Ukhrul district on Friday, prompting strong condemnation from the Congress against the state's BJP government for its inability to restore peace amidst the ongoing ethnic conflict.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Four Naga individuals, including two women, were killed on Friday in Manipur's Ukhrul district when suspected militants fired upon two vehicles.

This incident followed the killing of a 42-year-old Kuki woman in neighbouring Senapati district a day earlier, further escalating tensions.

The opposition Congress has strongly condemned the BJP government, accusing it of failing to provide security and bring a roadmap to peace in Manipur.

A Kuki organisation in Ukhrul has denied any involvement of the Kuki-Zo community in the recent killings of Naga civilians.

The killings occur amidst ongoing ethnic conflict in Manipur, which has claimed hundreds of lives since May 2023, including clashes between Kuki and Naga communities this year.

Four Naga people, including two women, were killed when suspected militants fired at two vehicles in Manipur's Ukhrul district on Friday, a day after a Kuki woman was gunned down in neighbouring Senapati district, the police said.

The Opposition Congress slammed the state's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government for "failing" to bring out a roadmap to peace.

Details Of The Ukhrul Attack

Friday's killings of a woman and her son, and two siblings from separate families, occurred at around 1 pm in the New Heaven area on the Imphal-Ukhrul road when the armed rebels fired at two four-wheelers, a senior officer said.

"Two men and two women, who were travelling in the two cars, died on the spot. Bullet marks were seen on the windshields of the two vehicles," he said.

Two of the deceased were identified as Haoleila and her son Kapangkhui of Shangshak village. The two others who were killed were August Ngalung and his sister Khanmila, residents of Tashar village.

The incident occurred a day after a 42-year-old Kuki woman was shot dead while two men sustained injuries during a gunfight between rival groups in neighbouring Senapati district.

Kuki Organisation Denies Involvement

A Kuki organisation of Ukhrul denied any involvement of the Kuki-Zo community in the killings.

The Kuki CSO working committee, Ukhrul, said there should not be any attempt to implicate the community without credible and verifiable evidence.

Political Condemnation And Broader Conflict

Congress Legislature Party Leader Keisham Meghachandra attacked the BJP government following the killings.

He said, "Five people have been killed in the past 24 hours. When will the people feel secure? When will the government take accountability and responsibility for all these killings?"

Condolence messages by the chief minister cannot substitute for the lives lost in murders, the Congress leader told reporters.

Meghachandra said, "How many lives need to be lost for the government to stop the conflict? When will action be taken for the killings? Why has the government not been able to bring out a roadmap to peace?"

He said, "We condemn the killings of both Kuki and Naga civilians. Apart from the lives of innocent people lost in the last three and a half years, what gains have been achieved?"

Accusing the state and central governments of failing to provide security to the people, he said peace will never come without ensuring justice.

Assembly elections are due in the state early next year.

In Manipur, the ethnic conflict that erupted in May 2023 between the valley-based Meitei and hill-based Kuki communities has claimed at least 306 lives, while 49 people remain missing and thousands have been left homeless.

Clashes between Kuki and Naga communities in the hill districts have also been reported this year, leaving at least 50 people dead since February.