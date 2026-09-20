Manipur tense after security forces detain 7 Kukis; protesters hut

Manipur witnessed violent protests in Kangpokpi district after seven Kuki villagers were allegedly detained by security forces, sparking condemnation from the Kuki Inpi Manipur and subsequent counter-protests by Meitei women.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Violent protests occurred in Manipur's Kangpokpi district following the alleged detention of seven Kuki villagers by security forces.

Protesters blocked National Highway-2, pelted stones, and faced tear gas, resulting in some injuries.

The Kuki Inpi Manipur (KIM) condemned the detentions, accusing authorities of inaction against miscreants while targeting civilians.

The detained Kuki villagers were eventually released, leading to the end of the initial protest.

A Meitei women's organisation, Langmeidong Apunba Meira Paibi, staged a counter-protest demanding the release of Meitei village volunteers.

Violent protests erupted in Manipur's Kangpokpi district over the alleged detention of seven Kuki villagers by security forces, with agitators blocking roads and pelting stones at government vehicles, officials said on Sunday.

The protests continued from around 10 pm on Saturday till midnight in Motbung and nearby areas, during which agitators allegedly burnt tyres on roads and pelted stones at government vehicles, they said.

The protesters claimed that the seven villagers from Kholen were detained by security forces without being given any reason.

Kholen, located close to the Naga-dominated Chawangkining village in the district, had recently come under attack by armed miscreants.

Clashes And Road Blockades

Security forces fired several rounds of tear gas shells to disperse the protesters, who also allegedly dug up portions of National Highway-2 (Imphal-Dimapur) at Motbung using heavy construction equipment to prevent security forces' vehicles from moving, officials said.

A few protesters suffered injuries during the agitation and were admitted to a local hospital, they said.

A senior official said the seven village volunteers were subsequently released by the security forces, following which the protest ended. "The situation in the district is under control now," the official said.

Kuki Body Condemns Detention

The Kuki Inpi Manipur (KIM), the apex body of the Kuki community, meanwhile, condemned the detention of the seven villagers by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

In a statement, KIM accused authorities of failing to take adequate action against those responsible for the killing of Kuki women by armed miscreants while detaining local civilians.

KIM described the detention as a "serious failure of law enforcement" and called for immediate action and accountability. It also alleged that security forces used force against civilians who were peacefully protesting for their rights and security. It also claimed that live rounds were fired and vehicles were vandalised during the incident.

Meitei Women Stage Counter-Protest

Meanwhile, reacting to the release of detained village volunteers, members of a women's organisation in Kakching district, Langmeidong Apunba Meira Paibi, staged a sit-in at Langmeidong demanding the release of all arrested Meitei village volunteers.