Manipur remains tense, curfew continues in Imphal

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
September 11, 2024 12:16 IST
The situation in Manipur remained tense but under control on Wednesday after students clashed with security forces during their march to Raj Bhavan in Imphal a day before, police said.

IMAGE: Paramilitary personnel fire tear shell gases on students staging a protest against the recent violence in the state, in Imphal on Tuesday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Curfew, which was imposed in the state's capital Imphal on Tuesday afternoon, continued to be in place on Wednesday morning, while additional security forces were deployed and frequent patrolling by policemen was underway in the town to avoid any untoward incident, a senior officer said.

"The situation remains tense but under control," he said.

 

A clash broke out between students and security forces during a march to the Raj Bhavan here on Tuesday.

The government on Tuesday evening issued an amended order, stating that the suspension of internet services in the wake of intensified agitation by students applies only to the five valley districts.

The agitating students attempted to march towards the Raj Bhavan in Imphal to press for their demands to remove the DGP and security advisor to the state government.

The police had fired tear gas shells to disperse students who were accused of pelting security forces with stones in Khwairamband and Kakwa Naorem Leikai areas in the state capital.

More than 55 students were injured in the clashes and admitted to RIMS hospital, a students' body claimed.

The Raj Bhavan, in a statement issued late on Tuesday night, said, 'Representatives of students met Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya and submitted a memorandum.'

They urged the governor to take up appropriate steps to fulfil their demands, it said.

The governor assured them that he would take steps in the best interest of the students and the people of Manipur, the statement said.

Meanwhile, search operations and area domination exercises were underway in Kangpokpi district and arms and explosives were recovered, police said in a statement.

'Why Is Modi Not Sacking Biren Singh?'
'Who Is In Charge In Manipur?'
A Film From Manipur That You Must See
Working capital cycle shortest in 25 yrs at 47.8 days
Bengali youth detained, Kanpur train sabotage cracked?
Shimla mosque dispute: Protestors turn violent
Steel recycle mandate for automakers on the anvil
