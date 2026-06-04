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Manipur Police Commando Stabbed To Death During Anti-Drug Operation

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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June 04, 2026 13:05 IST

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A Manipur police commando was tragically stabbed to death during a critical anti-drug operation in Thoubal district, leading to the swift arrest of the main accused, Md. Naobi, amidst widespread condemnation.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A Manipur police commando, Khoirom Suresh, was fatally stabbed during an anti-drug operation in Thoubal district.
  • The incident occurred when Md. Naobi, a detained individual, attacked the commando with a knife during questioning.
  • Md. Naobi, the main accused, was arrested after intensive search operations by the police.
  • Former Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh expressed anguish over the death and called for stringent punishment for those responsible.

A Manipur police personnel was stabbed to death during an anti-drug operation in Thoubal district, following which the accused was arrested, officials said on Thursday.

Accused Arrested After Intensive Search

During the raid at Moijing Khongkok on Wednesday night by a police commando team, Md. Naobi (25) and another person were detained, an official said.

 

"While they were being questioned, accused Md. Naobi suddenly attacked Khoirom Suresh with a knife, inflicting grievous injuries," police said, adding that both the accused fled the spot.

Khoirom was rushed to the district hospital, where he was declared dead around 9.15 pm.

"Following intensive search operations, the main accused, Md. Naobi was arrested at around 8.45 am on Thursday," police said.

Former Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh has expressed anguish over the death of the police personnel.

In a post on X, he said, "Deeply anguished and disturbed to hear about the Manipur Police Commando personnel who succumbed to his injuries after being stabbed by a drug peddler during an anti-drug operation at Moijing Khongkok on Wednesday night."

"It is not just sad, but also shameful for all of us as a society," he said and called for stringent punishment of those responsible for the incident.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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