Manipur: Over 80 BSF jawans hospitalised after suspected food poisoning

Eighty-four BSF personnel were hospitalised in Imphal on Thursday due to suspected food poisoning after breakfast, prompting concerns from Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh amidst their crucial role in maintaining law and order in conflict-hit Manipur.

IMAGE: Manipur home minister Govindas Konthoujam present as he inquires about the health of BSF jawans after they were admitted to the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences Hospital following suspected food poisoning, in Imphal, October 15, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Eighty-four BSF personnel were admitted to a hospital in Imphal on Thursday for suspected food poisoning.

The personnel fell ill after consuming "puri and alu sabji" for breakfast at around 8.30 am.

They had arrived in Manipur on Wednesday and were staying at a construction site in Lamshang.

Their condition is stable, and they are receiving immediate treatment at the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS).

Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh expressed concern and wished the affected jawans a speedy recovery.

Eighty-four BSF personnel posted in Manipur were admitted to a hospital here on Thursday for suspected food poisoning after having breakfast, an official said.

The personnel had arrived here from elsewhere on Wednesday, and they were staying at a construction site at Lamshang in Imphal West district.

They had consumed "puri and alu sabji" in the morning at around 8.30 am, following which they started vomiting.

Immediate Medical Attention Provided

The border guards were brought to the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) around 1 pm, an official of the hospital said.

"The BSF personnel were provided with immediate treatment in the emergency, and their condition is now stable. They fell sick due to suspected food poisoning," the official said.

"There are no signs of their health deteriorating, and tests are being conducted to ascertain what caused the food poisoning," RIMS Medical Superintendent in charge M Rameshwar told the media.

Chief Minister Expresses Concern Amidst State Unrest

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh expressed concerns about the personnel who have been admitted to hospital.

"The well-being of our security personnel remains a priority. I wish all the affected jawans a speedy and complete recovery. The concerned authorities are urged to ensure that they receive the best possible medical care," Singh said in a social media post.

BSF personnel have been deployed to help maintain law and order across the northeastern state, which has been rocked by ethnic violence for more than three years.

The ethnic conflict that erupted in May 2023 between the valley-based Meitei and hill-based Kuki communities has claimed at least 306 lives, while 49 people remain missing and thousands have been left homeless. In recent months, clashes between Kuki and Naga communities have also been reported.