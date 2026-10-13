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Two Arrested, 900 Gm Brown Sugar Seized In Manipur

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 13, 2026 11:34 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Manipur police have made a significant drug bust in Churachandpur district, arresting two individuals, including a Myanmar national, and seizing 900 grams of brown sugar on Tuesday.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • Two persons, including a 33-year-old Myanmar national, were arrested in Manipur's Churachandpur district on Tuesday.
  • Police seized 900 gm of brown sugar, contained in 45 soap cases, from a 37-year-old woman.
  • The Myanmar national was identified as the supplier based on information provided by the first arrestee.
  • A case has been registered under the NDPS Act and the Immigration and Foreigners Act at Churachandpur police station.

Two persons, including a Myanmar national, have been arrested and 900 gm of brown sugar seized in Manipur's Churachandpur district, a police statement said on Tuesday.

Drug Bust In Churachandpur

Acting on a tip-off, a police team nabbed a 37-year-old woman, identified as Chingmuanchin Samte, from Khupgou village and seized 45 soap cases containing 900 gm of brown sugar from her possession, it said.

 

On the basis of inputs provided by her during questioning, her supplier, 33-year-old Myanmar national Paumuonthang Tungnung, who resided at Boljol village in the district, was also arrested.

A case under the NDPS Act and the Immigration and Foreigners Act was registered at Churachandpur police station, it added.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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