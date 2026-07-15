Manipur: Mob vandalises Assam Rifles camp after search op

A mob in Manipur's Senapati district vandalised an Assam Rifles camp and torched three vehicles following a search operation conducted by the paramilitary force based on intelligence inputs regarding armed cadres.

Image used only for representation. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A mob attacked an Assam Rifles camp in Manipur's Senapati district, hurling stones, damaging property, and setting three vehicles on fire.

The violence erupted hours after the Assam Rifles conducted a search operation in the Makuilongdi area, near a designated NSCN (IM) camp, based on intelligence about armed cadres.

Intelligence reports and social media posts indicated armed cadres were operating outside designated camps, violating Ceasefire Ground Rules, which was formally reported to the Ceasefire Monitoring Group.

Residents, including women, reportedly obstructed the Assam Rifles columns during the search operation, leading to escalating tensions.

Minimum force was deployed in coordination with Manipur Police and CRPF to disperse the violent crowd and prevent further escalation.

A mob hurled stones, vandalised an Assam Rifles camp and set three vehicles of security personnel on fire in Manipur's Senapati district, hours after a search operation was conducted in an area, officials said on Wednesday.

The violence occurred at the district town camp of the paramilitary force at 9.30 am on Tuesday when the mob attacked the barrack, they said.

Details of the Search Operation

Based on credible intelligence inputs regarding the presence of armed cadres in the general area of Makuilongdi, nearly 2 km west of the designated NSCN (IM) camp at Oklong, an area domination patrol and search operation were launched by the Assam Rifles, the Defence PRO said in a statement.

"Intelligence reports and the social media posts indicated the presence of armed cadres moving outside designated camps, carrying weapons and wearing uniforms, in apparent violation of established Ceasefire Ground Rules," the official said, adding that the reported violations were formally informed to the Ceasefire Monitoring Group (CFMG).

Escalation and Mob Attack

During the course of the operation, the Assam Rifles columns approached Makuilongdi and Oklong villages, and residents, including women, obstructed them, it said.

As tensions escalated, reports emerged at around 9 pm that a large crowd gathered in Senapati town and prepared to march towards the Assam Rifles camp, the official said.

Despite the withdrawal of the columns, a large mob reached the camp at around 9.30 pm, hurled stones, damaging property and attempting acts of arson, the statement said.

The camp is located at Naga Taphou in the district.

The mob vandalised and damaged Assam Rifles vehicles, it said, adding 'one light vehicle was set ablaze, while two trucks were overturned and damaged and a car of a civilian was also burnt during the violence', another official said.

Security Response

In coordination with the Manipur Police, minimum force was deployed to disperse the violent crowd and prevent further escalation, it said.

The Senapati Police and CRPF were immediately deployed to help the security personnel control the situation, the statement added.