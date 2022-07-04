News
Manipur landslide: Five more bodies retrieved from debris, toll mounts to 47

Manipur landslide: Five more bodies retrieved from debris, toll mounts to 47

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
July 04, 2022 23:55 IST
The death toll in the landslide that struck a railway construction camp at Tupul in Manipur's Noney district rose to 47 on Monday as five more bodies were retrieved from under the debris on the fifth day of the search and rescue operations, officials said.

IMAGE: An Army officer pays last respects as mortal remains of five Army personnel, including a Lieutenant Colonel of the Territorial Army killed in the Noney landslide, were sent to their respective home stations from Imphal, July 4, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

One Territorial Army personnel and four civilians were among the deceased, taking the toll of army personnel to 28 and civilians to 19.

Two army personnel and 12 civilians are still unaccounted for in the worst natural disaster to have hit the northeastern state in recent times.

 

Personnel of the 107 Territorial Army and civilians involved in the construction of the 110-km Jiribam-Imphal railway line lost their lives after a massive landslide hit the site on Wednesday night.

The debris blocked the Ijei river below, creating a reservoir that threatens to inundate the low-lying areas.

At present, work is underway to clear the debris to let the water flow out.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
