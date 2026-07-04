Why Do Meitei Groups Want NRC Before the 2027 Census?

A coalition of 14 Meitei organisations in Manipur wants the implementation of a National Register of Citizens before the 2027 Census, asserting its necessity to resolve the state's persistent ethnic conflict and address concerns over alleged illegal migration.

IMAGE: A delegation representing 14 civil society organisations of Kangleipak met Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla at Lok Bhavan in Imphal, to demand the update of the National Register of Citizens prior to the Census 2027 exercise. Photograph: Kind courtesy Lok Bhavan Manipur/X

Key Points A coalition of 14 Meitei civil society organisations has urged the Manipur Governor to implement a National Register of Citizens before the 2027 Census.

The organisations argue that an NRC is essential for identifying 'illegal migrants' from Bangladesh, Myanmar and Mizoram, which they claim threaten the state's indigenous inhabitants.

A delegation will travel to New Delhi on July 5 to meet the Union home secretary and the Registrar General of India to press their demand.

Kuki organisations consistently oppose the NRC demand, viewing it as an attempt to label the entire Kuki community as illegal migrants.

A coalition of 14 Meitei civil society organisations has urged Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla to implement a National Register of Citizens (NRC) before conducting the 2027 Census, arguing that the exercise is essential for finding a lasting solution to the ethnic conflict that has gripped the state since May 2023.

The organisations submitted a memorandum to the governor on Wednesday and announced that a delegation would travel to New Delhi on July 5 to meet the Union home secretary, the Registrar General of India and the High-Level Committee on Demographic Changes to press their demand.

In the memorandum, the organisations contended that an NRC was necessary to identify 'illegal migrants' allegedly entering Manipur from Bangladesh, Myanmar and Mizoram, claiming such migration posed a threat to the state's original inhabitants.

They identified the Meiteis, Tangkhuls, Kabuis, Liangmeis, Inpuis, Zemes, Rongmeis, Maos, Marams and Poumai Nagas as the indigenous communities of Manipur.

The memorandum also referred to the Meitei Pangal (Manipuri Muslim) community, stating that migrants from the Sylhet region of present-day Bangladesh had settled in Manipur since the early 17th century through marriage with local women.

IMAGE: Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi. Photograph: @HMOIndia X/ANI Photo

Demographic Concerns Highlighted

The organisations cited historical Census figures to argue that the population of the Meitei Pangals had increased from 4,881 in 1881 to 239,836 in 2011, which they described as an 'unexpected' growth of 4,814 per cent over 130 years.

By comparison, they claimed the Meitei population grew by about 880 per cent during the same period, while the combined population of other indigenous tribal communities increased by around 897 per cent.

The memorandum also pointed to population growth in the hill districts, stating that migration from present-day Myanmar, Bangladesh and Mizoram had significantly altered the demographic profile of the region.

According to the organisations, the hill population rose from 25,384 in the 1881 Census to 549,599 in the 2011 Census, which they argued reflected substantial demographic changes.

IMAGE: Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla speaks during the 13th foundation day of the high court of Manipur in Imphal. Photograph: ANI Photo

Demand for Citizenship Verification

The organisations proposed that residents should be required to establish a family linkage between the 1951 NRC and a future NRC exercise conducted before the 2027 Census.

They said those unable to establish such a link should be treated as 'non-citizens of Manipur', with their status to be determined by the Government of India, the government of Manipur and representatives of the 14 civil society organisations.

They maintained that an NRC would help detect illegal migrants who allegedly settled in the state after 1951 and address concerns over demographic change, which they linked to the ethnic tensions that erupted in Manipur in 2023.

IMAGE: Security personnel stand guard in Imphal. Photograph: ANI Photo

Opposition from Kuki Groups

Kuki organisations have consistently opposed the demand for an NRC, alleging that it is an attempt to portray the entire Kuki community as illegal migrants.

Naga organisations, meanwhile, continue to assert claims over several Naga-majority districts, including Ukhrul, Senapati, Tamenglong, Chandel and Kamjong, as part of their long-standing demand for 'Greater Nagalim'. Both the Kuki and Naga communities are recognised as scheduled tribes in Manipur.

The demand for an NRC comes even as the Centre continues efforts to restore peace and normalcy in Manipur following more than three years of ethnic violence between the Meitei and Kuki communities, alongside tensions in some areas involving Kuki and Naga groups.

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff