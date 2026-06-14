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Manipur DGP Issues Stern Warning On Weapons, Misinformation

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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June 14, 2026 09:22 IST

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Manipur Police Chief Mukesh Singh has issued a strong warning, vowing strict action against individuals involved in armed violence and those spreading social media misinformation, while also confirming significant weapon recovery efforts.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Manipur Police Chief Mukesh Singh warned of strict action against those taking the law into their own hands or firing at security forces.
  • Approximately 70 per cent of looted weapons have been recovered in the region.
  • A social media monitoring cell is actively combating false information that could incite inter-community conflict.
  • DGP Singh held meetings with police, paramilitary, army officers, and civil society organisations in Bishnupur and Churachandpur.
  • District police were praised for their efforts in drug seizures, arresting armed miscreants, and recovering illegal weapons.

Manipur police chief Mukesh Singh has warned that those who try to take the law into their hands or fire at security forces will be strictly dealt with. Addressing a press conference after his first visit to Churachandpur district on Saturday, he said that "around 70 per cent of looted weapons have been recovered".

"Anyone with arms who tries to take laws into their own hands will be dealt with very strictly. We will deal with them as per the law. Those with weapons would be arrested. Those who try to fire at us will be dealt with in self-defence. Proactive operations will continue till the situation is normal," Singh said.

 

Tackling Misinformation And Reviewing Security Operations

The director general of police (DGP) also said, "A lot of misinformation is spreading on social media. We have a social media monitoring cell which takes action against those spreading false information that can lead to inter-community conflict. We are proactively engaging them and taking down those sites which are anti-social or anti-national."

Singh also said he visited Bishnupur and Churachandpur during which he held meetings with police, para-military and army officers. A police statement on Sunday said the DGP chaired meetings with District Police officers, CAPFs/Assam Rifles, and civil society organisations. "He appreciated the efforts of all units in maintaining law and order and praised the district police for drug seizures, arrests of armed miscreants, and recovery of illegal weapons", it said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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