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Home  » News » Two Manipur Police Constables Held In Major Drug Seizure

Two Manipur Police Constables Held In Major Drug Seizure

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 12, 2026 09:15 IST

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Manipur police have arrested four individuals, including two of their own constables, in Kangpokpi district following the seizure of 6.1 kg of highly addictive Yaba tablets, highlighting ongoing efforts against drug trafficking.

Key Points

  • Four individuals, including two Manipur police constables, were arrested in Kangpokpi district.
  • They were apprehended for allegedly transporting synthetic drugs.
  • Police seized 6.1 kg of Yaba tablets, a highly addictive synthetic drug, from two intercepted vehicles.
  • The arrests took place on National Highway-2 under Kangpokpi police station limits.

Four people, including two Manipur police constables, have been arrested in Kangpokpi district for allegedly transporting synthetic drugs, officials said on Friday.

The arrests were made on Thursday after police intercepted two vehicles on National Highway-2 under the Kangpokpi police station limits.

 

Yaba tablets, highly addictive synthetic drugs, weighing 6.1 kg, were seized from them, police said in a statement.

Those arrested have been identified as Md. Zamir Khan (45), Samim (36), police constable Md. Zuma Khan (32), and head constable Md. Hafizuddin (42), they added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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