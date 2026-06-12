Two Manipur Police Constables Held In Major Drug Seizure

Manipur police have arrested four individuals, including two of their own constables, in Kangpokpi district following the seizure of 6.1 kg of highly addictive Yaba tablets, highlighting ongoing efforts against drug trafficking.

Key Points Four individuals, including two Manipur police constables, were arrested in Kangpokpi district.

They were apprehended for allegedly transporting synthetic drugs.

Police seized 6.1 kg of Yaba tablets, a highly addictive synthetic drug, from two intercepted vehicles.

The arrests took place on National Highway-2 under Kangpokpi police station limits.

Four people, including two Manipur police constables, have been arrested in Kangpokpi district for allegedly transporting synthetic drugs, officials said on Friday.

The arrests were made on Thursday after police intercepted two vehicles on National Highway-2 under the Kangpokpi police station limits.

Yaba tablets, highly addictive synthetic drugs, weighing 6.1 kg, were seized from them, police said in a statement.

Those arrested have been identified as Md. Zamir Khan (45), Samim (36), police constable Md. Zuma Khan (32), and head constable Md. Hafizuddin (42), they added.