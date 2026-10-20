Manipur Ambush: Forces Arrest Three, Recover Arms After Deadly Attack

Discover how Manipur's security forces swiftly apprehended three suspects and recovered a substantial arms cache in Kangpokpi district, following a deadly ambush on Meitei men collecting firewood.

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Key Points Security forces arrested three people on Tuesday in Manipur's Kangpokpi district following an ambush that killed three Meitei men.

Two of the arrested individuals admitted their involvement in the ambush on firewood collectors in the Sunurok hills.

A significant cache of arms and ammunition, including INSAS, M16, AK47 rifles, and a rocket launcher, was recovered based on their disclosures.

Intensive search operations were conducted by joint teams of police, CRPF, and CoBRA in S Phailenkot and neighbouring villages.

Separately, 17 individuals were detained on Tuesday near the SINAI camp whose identities did not match official cadre lists.

Security forces arrested three people during their combing operation in Manipur's Kangpokpi district on Tuesday, a day after suspected militants ambushed 14 Meitei men collecting firewood and killed three of them, police said.

Arrests And Admissions

A senior police officer said that during interrogation, two of them have admitted to being part of the militants who ambushed the firewood collectors in the Sunurok hills of the district. A cache of arms and ammunition has been recovered based on their disclosure during the grilling.

Talking to reporters at the police headquarters here, ADGP (Law and Order) Lhari Dorjee Lhatoo said, "Intensive search operations were conducted by joint teams of police, CRPF and CoBRA since late last evening in the S Phailenkot and neighbouring villages."

"Three people were arrested. During preliminary investigation, two of them admitted to being part of the assault team that killed three persons in Sunulok hills," the senior IPS officers said. "The role of the third individual in the incident is being probed."

Arms Recovery And Further Detentions

"A probe is underway to identify the others involved in the case," Lhatoo said adding that based their information, one INSAS rifle, M 16 rifle, A1 rifle, AK 47, sniper rifle, three single-bore rifle, and a hand made rocket launcher along with 1,095 live rounds of various weapons, were recovered.

In another operation conducted on Tuesday in the area surrounding SINAI camp, 17 individuals have been detained whose identities do not match the list of KNO/ KLA cadres of the camp, he said.