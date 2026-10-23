Third Suspect Held In Manipur Communal Clash Leading To Death

Authorities have made a third arrest in connection with the violent communal clash in Manipur's Thoubal district last Sunday, which tragically led to one death and several injuries, as investigations continue into the incident.

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Key Points A third individual was arrested on Thursday in connection with a fatal communal clash in Manipur's Thoubal district last Sunday.

The arrested man was sent to 10-day police custody by a local court.

The violence, which occurred late on Sunday night, involved stone-pelting, a fatal shooting, and resulted in one death and several injuries.

Prohibitory orders were imposed in the affected areas of Sangaiyumpham and Khangabok, where some houses and vehicles were burnt.

Police recovered a double-barrel gun and shotgun shells during searches in Khangabok and Sangaiyumpham.

A man has been arrested for his alleged involvement in a clash between two communities in Manipur's Thoubal district last Sunday, in which one person was shot dead, taking the total number of people held in the case to three, police said.

Following the arrest on Thursday, the man was produced before a local court, which sent him to police custody for 10 days, an official said.

Investigation Into Thoubal Violence

In a statement on Friday, police said, "Thoubal District Police team arrested the third accused on Thursday in connection with the violence that broke out at Sangaiyumpham and neighbouring Khangbok late on Sunday night."

Last Sunday night, a group of people allegedly threw stones at a ground in Khangabok village where a concert was underway, prompting members of another community to retaliate similarly.

One person was shot in the head when unidentified miscreants fired. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Several others were also admitted to the hospital with minor cut injuries after being hit by stones.

District authorities imposed prohibitory orders restricting people from leaving their residences in the two affected areas, where a few houses and vehicles were also burnt.

In its statement on Thursday, police said its Thoubal district team searched Khangabok and Sangaiyumpham, recovering a double-barrel gun and some shotgun shells.