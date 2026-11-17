Manipur's security forces have made significant arrests, apprehending four individuals for extortion in Bishnupur and two cadres of the banned KYKL outfit in Imphal East, seizing illegal weapons.

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Key Points Manipur security forces arrested four individuals on Monday in Bishnupur district for extorting money from vehicles carrying vegetables.

The arrested extortionists were identified as Angom Kishan, Chitaranjan Chingakham, Takhellambam Ojit Singh, and H Johnson Sharma.

Two members of the banned Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL), Laishram Homen Singh and Moirangthem Roben Singh, were arrested on Sunday in Imphal East.

Three pistols, as many magazines, 18 rounds of ammunition, and a fake arms licence were seized from the KYKL cadres.

Security forces have arrested four people for their alleged involvement in extortion activities and two cadres of a banned outfit in Manipur, police said on Tuesday.

Extortion Racket Busted In Bishnupur

Four people were arrested on Monday in Bishnupur district for allegedly extorting money from vehicles carrying vegetables near Ngangkhalawai Power Station, an official said.

Angom Kishan (22), Chitaranjan Chingakham (20), Takhellambam Ojit Singh (27) and H Johnson Sharma (26) were held with a car carrying extorted money, the police officer said.

In Imphal East district, two members of banned outfit Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL) -- Laishram Homen Singh (45) and Moirangthem Roben Singh (54) -- were arrested by a joint team of state police and the Army from New Checkon area on Sunday.

Three pistols, as many magazines, 18 rounds of ammunition, one fake arms licence and other items were seized from them, an official said.