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Manipur Village Attack: Three Dead, Houses Burnt

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 05, 2026 12:28 IST

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Armed assailants launched a deadly attack in Manipur's Kangpokpi district, resulting in three deaths and the destruction of seven homes, prompting strong condemnation from state officials and tribal bodies.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Three individuals were killed and seven houses burnt in an armed attack in Loibol Khullen village, Kangpokpi district, Manipur.
  • The victims have been identified as Letkhongam Haokip, Tinmary Haokip, and Jangminlal Haokip.
  • Manipur Deputy Chief Minister Nemcha Kipgen condemned the "tragic and unacceptable act" and assured that perpetrators would face legal action.
  • The Kuki Inpi Manipur (KIM) also denounced the violence against unarmed civilians and demanded a thorough investigation.

Three people, including a woman, were killed after armed assailants launched an attack at a village in Manipur's Kangpokpi district early on Friday, officials said. At least seven houses were also gutted in a fire during the attack around 4 am at Loibol Khullen village in Saitu-Gamphazol subdivision of the district, they said. The three died amid exchange of fire between rival groups for several minutes, which prompted villagers to run for shelter in nearby forest areas, an official said. The deceased have been identified as Letkhongam Haokip, Tinmary Haokip and Jangminlal Haokip.

Manipur Government Condemns Violence

Deputy Chief Minister Nemcha Kipgen condemned the attack and said those responsible will be dealt with as per law. "The killing of three innocent persons and the burning of homes by unknown armed miscreants is a tragic and unacceptable act. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families and all those who have been affected.

 

"The government is taking this incident very seriously. Necessary steps are being taken, and those responsible will be dealt with as per law. The safety and security of our people remain our priority," she said in a statement. Kipgen also appealed to people to remain calm and "not be provoked by those who seek to create fear and division".

Meanwhile, the Kuki Inpi Manipur (KIM), the apex body of Kuki tribes in the state, also denounced the attack and demanded an investigation to apprehend the perpetrators. "KIM unequivocally denounces this barbaric act of violence against unarmed civilians. The deliberate killing of innocent persons, and the destruction of homes and livelihoods constitute a serious violation of human dignity and fundamental human rights," it said in a statement.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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