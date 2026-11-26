Manipur's law enforcement agencies have launched a significant crackdown, destroying nearly 40 acres of illicit poppy cultivation and apprehending drug peddlers in coordinated operations across multiple districts.

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Key Points Nearly 40 acres of illicit poppy cultivation were destroyed in Manipur's Ukhrul and Kangpokpi districts on Thursday.

Joint teams comprising Army, BSF, NCB, and state police were involved in the destruction of poppy plantations and cultivators' huts.

In a separate operation, police arrested Md Imran Khan and seized 27.76 kg of WY tablets in Imphal East district.

A follow-up operation led to the apprehension of Md Abdul Rahman with an illegal firearm and live cartridges in Bishnupur district.

Nearly 40 acres of illicit poppy cultivation were destroyed in Manipur's Ukhrul and Kangpokpi districts, police said on Thursday.

Major Anti-Drug Operations Underway

In Ukhrul district, a joint team comprising personnel of the Army's Mahar Regiment, 8th Bihar Regiment, the BSF, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and state police destroyed nearly 20 acres of poppy plantations in the Litan police station area, they said.

Three huts allegedly used by the cultivators were also set on fire.

In a separate operation, a joint team of Kangpokpi district police, CRPF, Forest Department, NCB and sub-divisional officials of Saitu-Gamphazol destroyed around 20 acres of illegal poppy cultivation in the hill ranges of K Lhangnom village in the Koubru Reserve Forest area.

Two huts allegedly used for the illegal cultivation were burnt down, while herbicides and cultivation equipment were also destroyed. A case has been registered at Gamnom-Sapormeina police station for investigation, police said in a statement.

Meanwhile, police arrested an alleged drug peddler from Porompat DC Road in Imphal East district and seized 27.76 kg of WY tablets.

The accused was identified as Md Imran Khan (33).

During a follow-up operation, another person, identified as Md Abdul Rahman (33), a resident of Kwakta Sevla in Bishnupur district, was apprehended along with a 12-bore single-barrel gun and 40 live cartridges.