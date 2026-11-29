Security forces in Manipur have intensified their crackdown on illegal narcotics, successfully destroying 19 acres of poppy plantations across Senapati and Tamenglong districts in recent operations.

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Key Points Security forces destroyed illegal poppy plantations on 19 acres in Manipur's Senapati and Tamenglong districts.

In Senapati, a joint team destroyed 14 acres of poppy in Ngari village hill range on Friday.

Ten poppy pod/flower samples were seized for legal examination during the Senapati operation.

On Thursday, a combined team destroyed 5 acres of poppy in Kuilong and Kadi-IV in Tamenglong district.

Security forces destroyed illegal poppy plantations on a total of 19 acres of land in Manipur's Senapati and Tamenglong districts, a police statement said on Sunday.

Anti-Poppy Operations In Senapati

In Senapati district, a joint team comprising police and forest personnel and an executive magistrate conducted a poppy destruction drive in Ngari village hill range in Phaibung police station area on Friday.

The team destroyed illegal poppy plantations on around 14 acres of land across two adjacent locations in the Ngari foothills and seized 10 poppy pod/flower samples for legal examination, it added.

On Thursday, a combined team of police, CRPF, Assam Rifles and forest personnel conducted a poppy destruction drive at Kuilong and Kadi-IV in Tamei police station area in Tamenglong district, during which illegal poppy plantations on around 5 acres were destroyed.