Operation Dignity: Manipur Police Arrest 13 In Sexually Explicit Content Case

Manipur Police have launched 'Operation Dignity', arresting 13 individuals for allegedly circulating and monetising sexually explicit content, including child sexual abuse material, on Telegram channels, highlighting a significant crackdown on online crime.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points Manipur police arrested 13 individuals, including a juvenile, for allegedly circulating and monetising sexually explicit content on social media on Tuesday.

The content included non-consensual videos and photographs of local women, as well as child sexual abuse material.

The investigation, codenamed 'Operation Dignity', led to arrests in Bishnupur, Imphal West, and Kakching districts over the last few days.

Police seized a total of 14 mobile phones and identified over 150 suspicious Telegram channels/groups.

An investigation is underway to identify the wider network, trace financial transactions, and establish whether there are additional victims.

Thirteen people, including a juvenile, were held in Manipur for allegedly circulating sexually explicit content on social media and monetising it, police said on Tuesday.

Operation Dignity Launched

An FIR was registered at Moirang police station in Bishnupur district after information was received that administrators and users of multiple Telegram channels were allegedly circulating, trading and monetising non-consensual sexually explicit videos and photographs of local women, including child sexual abuse material, they said.

Police said they launched an investigation, codenamed 'Operation Dignity', and arrested 12 people and detained a juvenile.

The arrests were made in Bishnupur, Imphal West and Kakching districts over the last few days, police said.

Investigation Details and Seizures

Police said they seized a total of 14 mobile phones in the operation.

The operation was launched after a tip-off was received on October 3. A suo motu case was registered under the IT Act, POCSO Act, and BNS.

Ongoing Probe and Network Identification

During the course of investigation, the "network status" of over 150 channels/groups was identified.

An investigation is underway to identify the wider network, trace financial transactions and establish whether there are additional victims, they said.