Manik Saha to take oath as Tripura CM in Modi's presence today

Manik Saha to take oath as Tripura CM in Modi's presence today

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
March 08, 2023 10:04 IST
The Bharatiya Janata Party-Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (BJP-IPFT) coalition government led by Manik Saha will be sworn in in Agartala on Wednesday in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha during a public meeting, in Agartala before assembly elections, on February 13, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

The opposition Left and the Congress will not participate in the oath-taking ceremony to protest against post-poll violence in the northeastern state.

The Manik Saha-led council of ministers in Tripura will take oath of office and secrecy during the day, a senior BJP leader said.

 

Saha will be sworn in as the chief minister of the northeastern state for the second time.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president J P Nadda have already arrived in Tripura to join the swearing-in ceremony of the BJP-led government.

Manik Saha will take oath as the chief minister of the state for the second time at the Vivekananda ground.

The PM will participate in the programme, BJP Tripura unit chief spokesperson Subrata Chakraborty said.

PM Modi is scheduled to arrive here from Guwahati around 10.35 am.

"This is the first time that any anti-Left government has retained power in the northeastern state in the past three decades. We hope that the BJP 2.0 government will meet the aspirations of the people," Chakraborty said.

In 1988, the Congress-Tripura Upajati Juba Samiti (TUJS) defeated the Left in the border state and formed the government, but it lost to the Communists in 1993.

The BJP won 32 seats in the 60-member House in the recent assembly elections in Tripura, while its ally IPFT managed to secure one seat.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
