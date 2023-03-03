News
Rediff.com  » News » Manik Saha resigns as Tripura CM, doesn't stake claim

Manik Saha resigns as Tripura CM, doesn't stake claim

Source: PTI
March 03, 2023 15:13 IST
Outgoing Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Friday called on Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya and tendered his resignation.

IMAGE: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha speaks to the media after coming out of the Raj Bhavan, Agartala, March 3, 2023. Photograph: ANI on Twitter

Suspense over the next CM prevailed as he did not immediately stake claim to form the next government.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and its ally Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) won 32 seats and one constituency respectively to return to power in the northeastern state for the second consecutive term.

 

”I tendered my resignation to the governor. He asked me to continue till the new government is formed,” Saha told reporters after coming out of Raj Bhavan.

He said the new government will take oath on March 8.

To a question, he said he did not stake claim to form the government.

BJP chief spokesperson Subrata Chakraborty said the chief minister's name will be decided at the legislature party meeting, the date of which has not yet been fixed.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
