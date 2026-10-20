Mangaluru Double Death: Road Accident Now A Murder Case

Police in Mangaluru are now investigating the deaths of two men, Mohammed Zunaid and Mohammed Afraz, as a murder case after an initial report of a road accident, following an alleged altercation and a suspected vehicle ramming incident.

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Key Points The deaths of Mohammed Zunaid and Mohammed Afraz, initially reported as a road accident, are now being investigated as a murder case by police.

An FIR filed on Tuesday states the two men were found with serious injuries near a petrol pump at Boliyar after leaving on a scooter on the afternoon of October 19.

Preliminary police enquiries suggest an altercation occurred earlier near Rantadka Cross between the victims and a pickup vehicle driver, Hafeez.

The confrontation allegedly escalated, with the pickup vehicle suspected of following and ramming the scooter, which was later found extensively damaged near a severed electric pole.

Both victims died at separate hospitals following the incident.

The death of two persons, initially reported as a road accident, is being investigated as a murder case, police said on Tuesday.

Investigation Details Emerge

According to an FIR filed on Tuesday in Dkshina Kannada district, Mohammed Zunaid and his friend Mohammed Afraz (both 23) had left on a scooter on the afternoon of October 19.

They were later found with serious injuries near a petrol pump at Boliyar. Both died at separate hospitals.

According to preliminary police enquiries and the FIR, an altercation had taken place earlier near Rantadka Cross between the two men and a pickup vehicle driver identified as Hafeez.

The confrontation allegedly escalated, and the pickup vehicle is suspected to have followed the scooter and rammed into it, the FIR stated.

The families later found the scooter extensively damaged near a severed electric pole.

A murder case has been registered and investigation is on.