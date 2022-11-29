News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Mangaluru blast accused shared terror videos with other accused: Police

Mangaluru blast accused shared terror videos with other accused: Police

Source: PTI
November 29, 2022 22:44 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The prime accused in the Mangaluru blast case, Mohammed Shariq, had professed the ideology of ISIS and shared the videos of the terror outfit with other accused in the case, police sources said.

IMAGE: Mangaluru blast accused Mohammed Shariq. Photograph: ANI Photo

Shariq, who was influenced by Islamic preacher Zakir Naik, ISIS and Al Qaeda, had videos of the speeches of Naik and the operations of terror outfits which he shared with other accused Maaz Muneer Ahmed and Sayyad Yasin, the sources said.

 

Sources said he used to send PDF files, videos, audios and links related to extremism, radicalisation, works of ISIS and other terror organisations through Telegram, Signal, Instagram, Wire and other platforms to Muslim youth activists.

Shariq and his associates allegedly wanted to establish a 'caliphate' and impose Sharia law in the country and believed that they should carry out 'jihad' against non-believers. He radicalised youths in Shivamogga, Tirthahalli and Bhadravati.

The police had recovered explosives, a mobile phone and a fake Aadhaar card during the raid at his house in Mysuru recently.

Shariq and his associates had also stored explosives before the Mangaluru blast. Shariq had sent money for bombs to co-accused Yasin through crypto, sources said.

Shariq, 24, who is from Tirthahalli in Shivamogga district, was carrying an improvised explosive device (IED) in a cooker in an autorickshaw when it exploded on the outskirts of Mangaluru on November 19.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Mangaluru blast accused 'inspired' by global terror
Mangaluru blast accused 'inspired' by global terror
Auto blast suspect had terror links, visited TN: CM
Auto blast suspect had terror links, visited TN: CM
Auto blast: TN cops quiz man for links with accused
Auto blast: TN cops quiz man for links with accused
FIFA World Cup PIX: Dutch down Qatar to top Group A
FIFA World Cup PIX: Dutch down Qatar to top Group A
FIFA WC: Serious Saudi extend Renard's stay by 5yrs
FIFA WC: Serious Saudi extend Renard's stay by 5yrs
Senegal captain remembers Diop with special armband
Senegal captain remembers Diop with special armband
FIFA WC PIX: Ecuador vs Senegal
FIFA WC PIX: Ecuador vs Senegal
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Centre orders NIA probe into Mangaluru rickshaw blast

Centre orders NIA probe into Mangaluru rickshaw blast

Explosion in Mangaluru auto an 'act of terror': DGP

Explosion in Mangaluru auto an 'act of terror': DGP

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances