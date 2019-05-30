News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Maneka likely to be pro tem speaker in 17th Lok Sabha

Maneka likely to be pro tem speaker in 17th Lok Sabha

May 30, 2019 21:26 IST

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader and eight-time MP Maneka Gandhi is likely to be the pro tem speaker in the 17th Lok Sabha, sources said.

Gandhi, 62, a veteran BJP leader, had won from the Sultanpur seat in Uttar Pradesh.

 

Sources said she has been selected to become the pro tem speaker in the 17th Lok Sabha.

Gandhi is the outgoing Union Minister for Women and Child Development.

The main duty of the pro-tem Speaker is to administer the oath of office to new members of the Lok Sabha.

A temporary post, the pro tem speaker presides over the first meeting of lower House of Parliament after the general election besides presiding over the sitting in which the speaker and deputy speaker is elected if it is a newly constituted House.

© Copyright 2019 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORY 
Print this article
 

More like this

Tell PM Modi what you'd like him to do

Tell PM Modi what you'd like him to do

Modi's government must govern!

Modi's government must govern!

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2019 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use