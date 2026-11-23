Madhya Pradesh police have made a significant drug bust in Mandsaur, arresting a man with 10 kg of opium valued at Rs 20 lakh, as investigations continue into an alleged interstate smuggling operation.

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Key Points A 25-year-old man was arrested in Mandsaur, Madhya Pradesh, with 10 kg of opium.

The seized opium has an estimated street value of Rs 20 lakh.

The arrest was made on Sunday evening during a vehicle-checking drive in the Narayangarh area.

The opium was allegedly being smuggled from Rajasthan to Punjab.

Police are investigating potential interstate gang involvement and searching for an accomplice who escaped.

A 25-year-old man has been arrested in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur district with 10 kg of opium having an estimated value of Rs 20 lakh, a police officer said on Monday.

Major Drug Seizure In Mandsaur

The seizure was made during a vehicle-checking drive on Sunday evening in the Narayangarh police station area, about 25 km from the district headquarters, he said, adding that the opium was allegedly being smuggled from Rajasthan to Punjab.

Assistant Sub-Inspector Mangilal Bhati told reporters that police intercepted a motorcycle near Balaji temple on the Narayangarh-Malhargarh road and recovered 10 kg of opium from a bag carried by the rider.

The accused was identified as Mohanlal Meena, a resident of Kesharpura village in Rajasthan's Pratapgarh district. He was arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Another person who was riding pillion on the motorcycle escaped, Bhati said, adding that efforts were underway to trace him.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain whether an interstate gang was involved in the smuggling operation.