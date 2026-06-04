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Home  » News » Inmate Dies After Being Taken Unconscious From Mandoli Jail

Inmate Dies After Being Taken Unconscious From Mandoli Jail

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 04, 2026 21:17 IST

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An inquiry has been launched after a 40-year-old Mandoli jail inmate, Malkeet Singh, died in a Delhi hospital after being brought in an unconscious condition, raising questions about prison safety and custodial care.

Photograph: ANI on X

Photograph: ANI on X

Key Points

  • A 40-year-old Mandoli jail inmate, Malkeet Singh, died after being hospitalised in an unconscious state.
  • Singh was previously lodged in Mandoli jail in connection with an Arms Act case and a murder case.
  • An inquiry under Section 196 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) has been initiated into the death.
  • A post-mortem examination will be conducted to determine the exact cause of the inmate's death.

A 40-year-old inmate lodged in Mandoli jail died after he was taken to the Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital in northeast Delhi in an unconscious state, police said on Thursday.

Inquiry Initiated Into Inmate's Death

Information regarding the admission of the inmate was received at Harsh Vihar police station from the hospital on June 3; doctors declared him brought dead, police said.

 

The deceased was identified as Malkeet Singh, a resident of Azadpur's Lal Bagh area.

According to police, Singh was lodged in Mandoli jail in connection with a case under the Arms Act registered by the Special Cell in 2021 and a murder case registered in Punjab's Fatehgarh Sahib district.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination to ascertain the cause of death, police said.

An inquiry under Section 196 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) has been initiated, and further proceedings are underway, they added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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