Muzaffarnagar POCSO Case: Man, Woman Sentenced To 10 Years In Jail

A special POCSO court in Muzaffarnagar has delivered a significant verdict, sentencing a man and a woman to 10 years imprisonment for the 2019 rape of a minor girl, highlighting India's commitment to child protection laws.

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Key Points A special POCSO court in Muzaffarnagar on Friday sentenced a man and a woman to 10 years in prison.

The conviction is related to the 2019 rape of a 14-year-old girl.

Convicts Vikas and Lalita were also fined Rs 20,000 each by Special Judge Manjula Bhalotia.

They were found guilty under IPC Sections 376, 511, 120B, 506, and Sections 7 and 8 of the POCSO Act.

The incident occurred on May 27, 2019, in Habibpur village, where Lalita facilitated the rape by Vikas and both threatened the victim.

A special POCSO court here on Friday sentenced a man and a woman to 10 years of imprisonment in connection with the rape of a 14-year-old girl in 2019.

Court Delivers Justice In POCSO Case

Special Judge Manjula Bhalotia also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 each on the convicts, Vikas and Lalita, after holding them guilty under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Government counsel Vikrant Rathi said the court convicted the duo under IPC Sections 376 (rape), 511 (attempt to commit offences), 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 506 (criminal intimidation), along with Sections 7 and 8 of the POCSO Act.

The incident took place on May 27, 2019, in Habibpur village under the Phugana police station area, he said.

Lalita took the girl, who was alone at her house, to a neighbouring residence, where Vikas raped her. The duo subsequently threatened the girl with dire consequences if she disclosed the incident to anyone.