CISF personnel at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport thwarted a security breach attempt by a Haryana athlete trying to enter Terminal-3 without valid travel documents.

IMAGE: CISF personnel swiftly apprehended the individual, preventing a potential security breach. Photograph: @CISFHQrs/X

Key Points A Haryana athlete attempted to forcibly enter Delhi's IGI Airport Terminal-3 on Wednesday.

CISF personnel swiftly apprehended the individual, preventing a potential security breach.

The man, identified as Kunal from Sonipat, reportedly sought to travel abroad without a valid visa or documents.

IDs and educational certificates were recovered from his backpack during the investigation.

The IGI Airport is a sensitive facility requiring strict document verification for entry.

A man who attempted to forcibly enter the sensitive Terminal-3 of Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport was an athlete from Haryana keen on travelling abroad even though he did not have a valid visa, officials said on Thursday.

CISF Swiftly Apprehends Intruder

CISF personnel apprehended him around 3 pm on Wednesday, averting a potential security breach, the force said. He was handed over to Delhi Police for interrogation.

A 35-second video posted by the CISF on Wednesday on X shows the man carrying a backpack forcing his way through the entry gate into T3 of the airport as a CISF jawan runs after him. Another armed CISF jawan joins and the man is caught inside the terminal, not far from the gate.

"With the timely assistance of QRT personnel, the individual was intercepted within seconds, preventing unauthorised entry and averting a potential security breach," the CISF said.

"Displaying exceptional alertness and prompt response, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel deployed at the Departure Gate of Terminal-3, IGI Airport, swiftly apprehended an individual attempting to forcibly enter the terminal without valid travel documents," the force said.

Motive Behind Unauthorised Entry

A police officer said the intruder, Kunal, hailed from Haryana's Sonipat and was an athlete training in West Bengal.

Preliminary investigation suggests that he was keen on travelling abroad but did not possess a valid visa or the requisite travel documents.

"In an attempt to enter the airport without authorisation, he tried to breach security before being intercepted by CISF personnel and handed over to Delhi Police. Further investigation into the matter is underway," said the police officer.

Some IDs and educational certificates were recovered from the man's backpack.

IGI Airport Security Protocols

Passengers gain access to the terminal after CISF security personnel verify a valid travel document and ID; airport staff must also produce IDs for their entry.

The IGI is categorised as a sensitive facility with thousands of domestic and international passengers entering and exiting through it every day. The CISF provides it with armed counter-terrorist security cover.