Man with uterus, fallopian tubes undergoes surgery

A 26-year-old man seeking infertility treatment at RG Hospitals in Rajouri Garden was diagnosed with the exceptionally rare congenital condition, Persistent Mullerian Duct Syndrome (PMDS), where he was found to have uterus and fallopian-tube-like structures, a condition typically identified in childhood but undiagnosed until his adulthood.

Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: Courtesy, Pixabay

Key Points A 26-year-old man seeking infertility treatment was diagnosed with Persistent Mullerian Duct Syndrome (PMDS), a rare congenital condition where uterus and fallopian tube-like structures are present in a person with male chromosomes.

The patient also had bilateral undescended testes, with one showing Germ Cell Neoplasia In Situ (GCNIS), a pre-cancerous change, highlighting an unexpected cancer risk.

Laparoscopic surgery was performed to remove the abnormal Mullerian structures and both severely damaged testes, addressing both the unusual anatomy and long-term health risks.

PMDS is exceptionally rare, with fewer than 300 cases reported, and is typically diagnosed in childhood, making its first detection in adulthood during an infertility evaluation particularly unusual.

The case underscores the importance of thorough investigation for unexplained infertility, especially when combined with bilateral undescended testes, to uncover underlying conditions and associated risks.

A 26-year-old man who approached RG Hospitals, Rajouri Garden, New Delhi, for infertility was found to have a uterus and fallopian-tube-like structures inside his body, revealing a rare congenital condition that had remained undiagnosed until adulthood.

The evaluation also found that both his testes had remained undescended, with one showing a pre-cancerous change.

Following detailed evaluation, the patient underwent laparoscopic surgery to remove the abnormal reproductive structures and both severely damaged testes.

Uncovering a Rare Condition

The patient had been seeking treatment for primary infertility and was found to have azoospermia, meaning there were no sperm in his semen.

Since both testes were undescended, the doctors carried out further imaging and genetic tests to determine the underlying cause.

An MRI scan revealed a uterus-like structure in the pelvis along with structures resembling the fallopian tubes. Genetic testing showed a 46,XY chromosome pattern, leading doctors to investigate the possibility of a rare condition called Persistent Mullerian Duct Syndrome (PMDS).

In simple terms, PMDS is a congenital condition in which structures such as the uterus and fallopian tubes remain in a person who has typically male chromosomes and male physical development.

It is an exceptionally rare congenital condition, with fewer than 300 cases reported in medical literature.

It is usually diagnosed in childhood, making its first detection in adulthood during an infertility evaluation particularly unusual.

Surgical Intervention and Unexpected Findings

Laparoscopic exploration confirmed the presence of a small, underdeveloped uterus with tubular Mullerian structures associated with both testes, which were located inside the abdomen.

Given the patient's age, long-standing undescended testes, severe testicular damage, and increased cancer risk, the surgical team removed the Mullerian structures and both testes through laparoscopic surgery.

Giving details of the case, Dr Susheel Kharbanda, who performed the procedure, said, "This was an extremely unusual case because the patient came to us with infertility, and the underlying condition had remained undiagnosed until adulthood.

"The evaluation showed that he had a persistent Mullerian structure along with both testes located inside the abdomen.

"The testes were also severely atrophied, which was an important concern because undescended testes carry a higher risk of testicular cancer.

"We therefore had to approach the surgery carefully, taking into account both the unusual anatomy and the long-term health risks."

The most unexpected finding came after surgery, when the tissue was examined under a microscope.

Both testes were severely atrophied, but the left testis showed Germ Cell Neoplasia In Situ (GCNIS), a pre-cancerous change that can develop into testicular cancer.

The right testis showed severe atrophy but no evidence of GCNIS.

The patient's blood tests for common testicular tumour markers were normal.

The finding highlights that normal tumour-marker levels do not always rule out early or pre-cancerous changes in the testis, particularly in patients with long-standing undescended testes.

Implications and Multidisciplinary Approach

PMDS is usually identified much earlier in life, often when a child is being evaluated or treated for an undescended testis.

Finding the condition for the first time in adulthood during an infertility evaluation is uncommon.

In this case, what initially appeared to be male infertility led doctors to uncover both a rare congenital condition and an unexpected cancer risk.