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Former Inmate Stabbed To Death In Delhi

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 14, 2026 19:56 IST 2 Minutes Read
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A 23-year-old man with a criminal record was tragically stabbed to death by four unidentified assailants in southeast Delhi's Kalindi Kunj on Wednesday, just two days after his release from jail.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • A 23-year-old man, Shahid Hussain, was allegedly stabbed to death by four unidentified men in southeast Delhi's Kalindi Kunj on Wednesday.
  • Hussain, identified as a "bad character" of Shaheen Bagh police station, had been released from jail just two days ago.
  • The incident occurred after Hussain met Shabid Malik alias Monu, another "bad character," at a restaurant.
  • Police found Hussain's scooter abandoned with bloodstains at Shriram Chowk and later declared him dead at Apollo Hospital.
  • Shabid Malik has been detained for questioning as police investigate to identify and apprehend the other accused.

A 23-year-old man, who was a bad character (BC) of Shaheen Bagh police station, was allegedly stabbed to death by four unidentified men in southeast Delhi's Kalindi Kunj, police said on Wednesday.

Investigation Underway

The deceased, Shahid Hussain, had come out of jail just two days ago, according to preliminary information.

 

The incident took place at Shriram Chowk, where police found a scooter abandoned with bloodstains, they said.

According to the police, Hussain, a resident of Jamia Nagar, had gone to Basantpur to meet Shabid Malik alias Monu, a bad character of Kalindi Kunj police station. The two met at a restaurant.

While Hussain was returning on his scooter, four men riding a motorcycle allegedly intercepted him after overtaking his vehicle and stabbed him before fleeing, police said.

A police constable took Hussain to Apollo Hospital, where he was declared dead. The hospital's medico-legal report was received by police around 5.32 pm, they said.

Malik has been detained for questioning, and further investigation is underway to identify and apprehend the other accused, police said.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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