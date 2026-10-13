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Man With Extensive Criminal Record Shot Dead In Delhi's Ranhola

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 13, 2026 15:56 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Delhi police are actively investigating the shooting death of Mosin Khan, a man with a significant criminal history, in the Ranhola area of outer Delhi.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • A man named Mosin Khan, with approximately 14 criminal cases, was shot dead in outer Delhi's Ranhola area.
  • Police received information on October 11 about Khan's admission to a hospital with gunshot injuries, where he was later declared dead.
  • Khan was identified as a resident of Commander Chowk in Vikas Nagar and a "bad character" of Ranhola police station.
  • A case has been registered, and police are actively investigating, identifying suspects for apprehension.
  • The motive behind the killing and the specific circumstances leading to the shooting are currently unknown.

A man with around 14 criminal cases registered against him was shot dead in outer Delhi's Ranhola area, police said on Tuesday.

Investigation Underway

Mosin Khan was a resident of Commander Chowk in Vikas Nagar and a bad character (BC) of Ranhola police station, they said.

 

Police received information around 5.30 pm on October 11 about the admission of Khan in a hospital with gunshot injuries. He was subsequently declared dead, police said.

A case was registered at Ranhola police station and further investigation into the matter was launched.

During the investigation, police identified the suspects and launched efforts to apprehend the accused.

The motive behind the killing and the circumstances leading to the shooting are yet to be established, police said.

Further investigation is underway, they said.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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