News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » Man who chopped woman's body into several pieces kills self in Odisha

Man who chopped woman's body into several pieces kills self in Odisha

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
September 26, 2024 01:05 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The main suspect in the brutal killing of a 29-year-old woman whose dismembered body was found in a refrigerator in Bengaluru died allegedly by hanging in Odisha on Wednesday, the police said.

Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The police said the man was in a relationship with the victim, Mahalakshmi, and killed her following frequent arguments between them over her insisting to get married.

The accused, identified as Muktiranjan Pratap Ray (31), was found dead under the Dhusuri Police Station limits in Bhadrak district of Odisha, they said.

 

Deputy commissioner of police (Central) Shekhar H Tekkannavar said in Bengaluru that the man was found hanging from a tree on Wednesday morning.

In a purported suicide note found from the spot, he has confessed to the crime, according to Odisha police.

According to the police in Bengaluru, the suspect and the woman were working in a garment shop where they met and become friends. The two were in a relationship.

Mahalakshmi was allegedly pressuring him to marry her. This led to constant arguments between them and led to an altercation.

Apparently irked over this, the accused, who is allegedly very short-tempered, killed Mahalakshmi and later dismembered her body, the police said, citing preliminary investigation.

After the killing, Ray called up his younger brother and told him to vacate the rented house immediately but when asked for the reason to do so, the deceased told his brother he could not communicate to him over phone and would meet him at home and tell him, a senior police officer said.

When the accused's younger brother was interrogated, he revealed that after killing the woman, when Ray returned to his rented home here, he confessed to his brother about the murder and said he cannot stay in the city anymore and was leaving for their native place, he said.

"With the help of technical analysis and Call Record Details, the accused was identified and his mobile location was initially traced to West Bengal but later he switched it off. However, with the help of technical surveillance, his location was traced to a village in Odisha where we sent our teams to nab him," he added. He changed places in Odisha.

The police are waiting for the final post mortem report to ascertain the exact cause of death.

The maggot-infested body of Mahalakshmi, chopped into several pieces and stuffed into the fridge, was found by her mother and elder sister at her Vyalikaval home on Saturday.

The deceased woman's estranged husband on Sunday expressed suspicion about the involvement of a man known to Mahalakshmi, who had been living alone, in her neighbourhood.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
14 sensational murders that shook India
14 sensational murders that shook India
Maharashtra: Man chops, boils partner's body parts
Maharashtra: Man chops, boils partner's body parts
Mother, son kill father; store 10 body parts in fridge
Mother, son kill father; store 10 body parts in fridge
Battered: Mumbai's Mankhurd sees 27cm rain in 5 hours!
Battered: Mumbai's Mankhurd sees 27cm rain in 5 hours!
'Will take 10 years to produce a Grand Slam champion'
'Will take 10 years to produce a Grand Slam champion'
Phone tapping: Gehlot should be quizzed, says ex-OSD
Phone tapping: Gehlot should be quizzed, says ex-OSD
ISL: In-form Punjab make it three back-to-back wins
ISL: In-form Punjab make it three back-to-back wins

More like this

Man who chopped up partner was inspired by 'Dexter'

Man who chopped up partner was inspired by 'Dexter'

Accused who chopped woman into 50 pieces identified

Accused who chopped woman into 50 pieces identified

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances