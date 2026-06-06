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Wanted Man Killed In Violent Confrontation With Jalandhar Police

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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June 06, 2026 21:34 IST

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A 22-year-old man, Lovepreet Singh alias Labha, wanted in an attempt to murder case, tragically died from a gunshot wound during a violent clash with Jalandhar police who were attempting to apprehend him at his residence.

Key Points

  • A 22-year-old man, Lovepreet Singh alias Labha, died from a gunshot wound during a clash with Jalandhar police.
  • Police attempted to arrest Lovepreet, who was wanted in an attempt to murder case, at his home in Bangiwal village.
  • A scuffle broke out when Lovepreet resisted arrest, involving his family and others who allegedly attacked police officers with weapons.
  • During the confrontation, an unidentified person fired a shot, and police also fired rounds, one of which fatally struck Lovepreet.
  • Lovepreet Singh had a history of involvement in drug trafficking and other violent crimes.

A 22-year-old man wanted in an attempt to murder case died of a gunshot wound during a violent clash with police here, an officer said on Saturday.

On Friday, a police team went to nab Lovepreet Singh, alias Labha, on a tip-off that he was at his house in Bangiwal village under Mehatpur Police Station limits. According to Jalandhar Rural Senior Superintendent of Police Harvinder Singh Virk, the team headed by Inspector Aman Saini reached his house at approximately 7.30 pm and found Lovepreet in the courtyard.

 

Police Encounter And Scuffle

When he saw the police, Lovepreet tried to flee and got into a scuffle with constable Sukhwinder Singh and constable Inderjit Singh. The commotion brought Lovepreet's mother, Kuldeep Kaur, his sister, Gagandeep Kaur, alias Gagan, and several other individuals to the spot, and they allegedly attacked the police with sticks and other deadly weapons, Virk said.

The mob allegedly assaulted ASI Sukhwant Singh and tore his uniform, and attacked constable Sukhwinder Singh with sharp-edged weapons, he said.

Fatal Shooting During Confrontation

In the melee, an unidentified person from the crowd allegedly fired a gunshot. To fend off the attack, Sukhwinder Singh fired one round in the air. The attackers did not retreat, and Lovepreet allegedly tried to snatch the gun from the police. The police fired two more rounds; one of them struck Lovepreet in the thigh. He was rushed to a hospital for medical treatment, where he succumbed, Virk said.

According to the SSP, Lovepreet was wanted in an attempt to murder case registered in January this year. He had earlier been involved in cases of drug trafficking and other violent crimes, he added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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