Delhi Police have apprehended Pardeep alias Salamuddin, a long-wanted associate of a major organised crime syndicate kingpin, in a significant MCOCA case, leading to investigations into his substantial assets and business dealings for potential links to criminal proceeds.

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Key Points Pardeep alias Anil alias Salamuddin, a 36-year-old close associate of an organised crime syndicate kingpin, was arrested on November 17 by Delhi Police.

He was wanted in an MCOCA case registered in 2020 and has 13 criminal cases against him, including murder and robbery.

Police have identified significant assets, including a residential house, agricultural land, another house, and three vehicles, now under scrutiny for links to organised crime.

Investigators are also examining a garment manufacturing unit in Loni, Ghaziabad, associated with the accused, to determine if it was used to channel proceeds of crime.

The accused was granted five days' police custody remand by the MCOCA court on Wednesday for further interrogation.

A 36-year-old man, allegedly a close associate of an organised crime syndicate's kingpin and wanted in a Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) case for several years, has been arrested by Delhi Police, officials said on Thursday.

The accused, Pardeep alias Anil alias Salamuddin, was arrested on November 17 following sustained intelligence gathering, technical surveillance and field investigations, they said.

Pardeep is allegedly one of the closest and long-standing associates of Mukesh alias Punit, the alleged kingpin of an organised crime syndicate involved in serious offences, including murder, robbery and violations of the Arms Act, police said.

He had been evading arrest in an FIR registered under relevant sections of the MCOCA at Narela police station in 2020. With his arrest, the total number of accused apprehended in the case has risen to five, they added.

The accused has 13 criminal cases registered against him, including one murder case, one attempt-to-murder case, one under the Arms Act, eight robbery cases, one snatching case and one theft case, according to police.

Investigation Into Assets

During the investigation, police have also identified several movable and immovable assets allegedly linked to him, including a 200-250-square-yard residential house in Delhi's Bankner village, around three bighas of agricultural land in Goga and another house in Loni, Ghaziabad.

Three vehicles, including two Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycles and a scooter, were also found during verification at his residence. The two motorcycles are reportedly registered in his name, police said.

Investigators are examining the ownership and financial sources of these properties and vehicles to ascertain whether they are linked to proceeds of organised crime.

Scrutiny of Business Dealings

Police have also found that the accused is associated with a garment manufacturing unit in Loni, where clothes, including pyjamas and shirts, are allegedly manufactured and subsequently sold in Gandhi Nagar market in Delhi after labels and stickers of different brands are affixed to them.

The financial transactions, investment sources and business records of the manufacturing unit are being scrutinised to ascertain whether the business was used to channel proceeds of crime, they said.

The accused was produced before the MCOCA court at Rouse Avenue on Wednesday, which granted five days' police custody remand for further interrogation.