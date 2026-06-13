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Five-Year Manhunt Ends: Accused In Attempted Murder Case Apprehended

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 13, 2026 08:39 IST

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Thane police have successfully apprehended a 48-year-old man, Jayaprakash Yadav, who had been a fugitive for five years in connection with a 2021 attempted murder case stemming from a land dispute.

Key Points

  • A 48-year-old man, Jayaprakash Yadav, was arrested for an attempted murder case from 2021.
  • Yadav had been evading arrest for five years, frequently changing locations across Surat, Uttar Pradesh, and Mira-Bhayander.
  • The arrest was made by the Mira Bhayandar Vasai Virar (MBVV) police on June 10 based on specific intelligence.
  • The case stems from a land dispute in 2021 where Yadav allegedly stabbed a tea vendor's father.
  • An FIR was registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including attempt to murder and criminal conspiracy.

A 48-year-old man who had been on the run after being booked in an attempt to murder case in 2021, has been arrested by the Mira Bhayandar Vasai Virar (MBVV) police, officials said.

Accused Evaded Arrest For Five Years

The accused, identified as Jayaprakash alias Bachhi Ramkhilavan Yadav, frequently changed his location to evade the police before he was arrested on June 10 by the crime detection team based on a specific intelligence. "Investigation revealed that the accused had been roaming around Surat, Uttar Pradesh, and the Mira-Bhayander area for the last five years in different disguises to evade arrest," according to a release issued by the MBVV Police.

 

Police said the main accused, identified as Surendra Munnar Yadav (44), Jayaprakash Yadav (48) and two others allegedly assaulted the complainant, a tea vendor (then 32 years old), and his father on September 24, 2021, over a land dispute in the Bhayandar area in Thane district. Jayprakash allegedly stabbed the complainant's father with a sharp knife, causing grievous injuries, police stated.

An FIR was registered at the Navghar Police Station under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 120 (B) (criminal conspiracy), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code. Further investigation is underway.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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