Wanted Criminal Injured In Odisha Police Encounter

Discover how a wanted criminal, Bunty Prasad, with 17 cases against him, was injured in a police encounter in Odisha's Jharsuguda district on Monday morning, highlighting the police's zero-tolerance policy against organised crime.

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Key Points Bunty Prasad, wanted in 17 criminal cases, was injured in a police encounter on Monday morning.

The exchange of fire occurred in Amdara forest, Jharsuguda district, after Prasad allegedly fired at a police team.

Police retaliated in self-defence, striking Prasad in the left leg.

Prasad is stable and faces charges including robbery, extortion, assault, and firearms offences.

A 7.65 mm Mauser pistol, three empty cartridge cases, and a motorcycle were seized from the encounter site.

A man wanted in 17 criminal cases was injured in an exchange of fire with police in Odisha's Jharsuguda district on Monday morning, officials said.

Police Operation And Encounter Details

The encounter took place around 6 am when a special team of Orient police station launched a search and combing operation in Amdara forest following intelligence inputs about the presence of Bunty Prasad, a resident of the Orient area, police said.

According to police, Prasad allegedly opened fire at the team after realising that he had been surrounded.

The personnel retaliated in self-defence, during which a bullet struck his left leg.

Prasad was initially admitted to Kaliyakhani Community Health Centre for preliminary treatment and later shifted to Jharsuguda District Headquarters Hospital, SP G Raghvendra Reddy said.

"His condition is stable," the SP said.

Prasad has been involved in 17 criminal cases, including those related to robbery, extortion, assault and firearms offences, Reddy said.

A 7.65 mm Mauser pistol, three empty cartridge cases and a motorcycle were seized from the encounter site, he said.

The SP said the district police maintained a zero-tolerance policy towards organised crime and illegal arms trafficking.

He appealed to the public to inform the police if anyone attempts to extort money.