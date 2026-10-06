Suspect Unleashes Dog On Police Team During Narcotics Investigation

In a shocking incident, a police team investigating a narcotics case in Hamirpur was attacked by a ferocious dog unleashed by a suspect, leading to an officer being bitten and five individuals booked for obstructing justice.

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Key Points A police team investigating a narcotics case in Hamirpur was attacked by a dog unleashed by a suspect.

One police officer was bitten in the stomach during the incident and received medical attention.

Five individuals, including three men and two women, have been booked for obstructing police action.

Charges include assault and voluntarily causing hurt to a public servant under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

In a separate incident, police recovered 20 kilograms of poppy husk from a truck and arrested one person.

A man unleashed a ferocious dog on a police team investigating a narcotics case here, with the canine biting one of the officers on his stomach, officials said on Tuesday.

Five people, including three men and two women, have been booked in connection with the incident, they said.

Investigation And Obstruction

According to officials, a three-member police team had gone to investigate a drug abuse case in the Bhota area of Hamirpur district, when the incident took place.

The team, comprising officers from the Hamirpur police station and the Bhota police assistance cell, arrived at Tiyala Ghat and found a suspicious vehicle parked on the roadside, adjacent to a house.

When the team began questioning the occupants, a man in the back seat allegedly ran into the house and unleashed a dog on the police. Two women also arrived at the scene and attempted to obstruct police action.

Two policemen somehow escaped the dog's attack, while the third officer was bitten in the stomach. The injured police officer was administered an anti-rabies injection after a medical examination.

Legal Action And Separate Drug Seizure

Hamirpur Superintendent of Police Balbir Singh Thakur said that a case has been registered against five people under Section 132 (assault or the use of criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging official duty) and Section 121 (voluntarily causing hurt to a public servant to stop him from discharging his duty) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Further action is underway, he said.

In a separate incident, police recovered 20 kilograms of poppy husk from the tyre of a truck heading to Hamirpur from Rajasthan. Following a tip-off, police intercepted the vehicle, recovered the poppy husk, and arrested one person, Thakur said.