Why A Car Alarm Led To Arson In Gujarat's Morbi

A man in Morbi, Gujarat, was arrested on Thursday for allegedly setting his neighbour's car ablaze on Wednesday evening, reportedly due to irritation from the vehicle's sensor alarm, an incident captured on viral CCTV footage.

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Key Points A man in Morbi, Gujarat, was arrested on Thursday for allegedly setting his neighbour's car on fire.

The accused, Sikhar Gohel, reportedly committed the act on Wednesday evening, driven by irritation from the car's sensor alarm.

CCTV footage of the incident, showing a man pouring a substance and setting the car ablaze, has gone viral.

Police have registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for mischief by fire causing property damage.

A man allegedly set his neighbour's car on fire after getting irritated by the vehicle's sensor alarm in Gujarat's Morbi city, police said on Friday.

Irritation Leads To Arson In Morbi

Police on Thursday arrested Sikhar Gohel, a resident of Vasant Plot, Ravapar Road, who allegedly poured a flammable liquid on a car belonging to his neighbour Pushpa Bhatt, Deputy Superintendent of Police J M Aal said.

Bhatt, an advocate, had parked the car outside her house when Gohel allegedly set the vehicle ablaze on Wednesday evening, he said.

CCTV footage of the incident, which has since gone viral on social media, shows a man pouring a substance on the car before setting it on fire.

The fire brigade was informed, and the blaze was brought under control. The front part of the car and its interiors were damaged, the FIR stated.

According to preliminary investigation, the accused committed the act as he was irritated by the sound of the vehicle's sensor alarm, the officials said.

A case has been registered at Morbi City A Division police station under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) dealing with mischief by fire causing damage to property, police said.