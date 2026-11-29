In a shocking incident in Lucknow, a 25-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly throwing acid on an 18-year-old woman and attacking her family with a knife following a marriage dispute, leaving all five injured.

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Key Points A 25-year-old man allegedly threw acid on an 18-year-old woman and attacked her family with a knife on Sunday in Lucknow.

The incident occurred between 3.30 am and 4 am following a dispute over the accused's insistence on marrying the woman.

The woman, her parents, younger brother, and the accused sustained injuries and are admitted to King George's Medical University Trauma Centre.

Police arrested the accused, Tauseef alias Munna, and registered a case under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for grievous hurt by acid and attempt to murder.

A 25-year-old man allegedly threw acid on the face of an 18-year-old woman and attacked her parents and younger brother with a knife at their house on Sunday following a dispute over marriage in the Hussainganj area here, police said.

Police arrested the accused, Tauseef alias Munna, who was also injured in the incident that occurred between 3.30 am and 4 am. All five have been admitted to hospital.

Details Of The Horrific Attack

According to a police statement, Tauseef allegedly reached the house of his 40-year-old relative and insisted on marrying his daughter.

During the ensuing argument, the accused allegedly threw acid on the woman's face. Also, they attacked her parents with a knife when they objected, leaving the woman and her mother seriously injured.

The girl's father, her younger brother (15) and Tauseef also sustained injuries during the incident. Deputy Commissioner of Police, Arpti Vijayvargiya, said the attacker is the woman's relative.

"On Saturday night, the accused had a dispute with the woman's family over marriage, due to which he attacked the family. He first attacked with acid and then with a knife with intent to kill them. During the attack, the girl, his parents and younger brother were injured," he said.

Police Action And Investigation

Senior police officials reached the spot soon after receiving information about the incident and shifted all the injured, including the accused, to the King George's Medical University (KGMU) Trauma Centre, where they are undergoing treatment, they said.

Police took Tauseef into custody before admitting him to hospital.

A case has been registered at the Hussainganj police station under sections 124(1) (voluntary causing grievous hurt by use of acid) and 109(1) (attempt to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Police said they were collecting evidence, and further investigation and legal proceedings were underway.