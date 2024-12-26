News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » Man takes early retirement to care for ailing wife, she dies on his last day

Man takes early retirement to care for ailing wife, she dies on his last day

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
December 26, 2024 11:18 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A 50-year-old woman attending the retirement party of her husband in Kota collapsed abruptly and died.

IMAGE: A video of the incident surfaced online on Wednesday. Photograph: X

The husband, Devendra Sandal, was taking early retirement to take care of the woman, who had heart-related issues, people close to the family said.

Deepika died at his office at Central Warehouse in the Dakaniya area in Kota on Tuesday afternoon.

 

A video of the incident surfaced online on Wednesday.

In the video clip, a staffer is seen garlanding Devendra as Deepika is standing by his side with a smile.

Then, Deepika starts to look weak and sits down on a chair. Just as people notice her, she collapses on the table in front of her.

Within minutes, she was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead after an examination.

According to people known to the couple, Deepika had some heart-related issues for the past few years.

Devendra, a resident of Shastri Nagar, Dadabari in Kota, had sought voluntary retirement, three years before his retirement age, to take care of his wife, they said.

His voluntary retirement was approved and it was his last day in office on Tuesday.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Letting Go And Moving On Is Never Easy...
Letting Go And Moving On Is Never Easy...
Delhi man dies after girlfriend harms self on video
Delhi man dies after girlfriend harms self on video
'I love you', Navalny's wife's 1st post after his death
'I love you', Navalny's wife's 1st post after his death
RSS magazine contradicts Bhagwat on Sambhal dispute
RSS magazine contradicts Bhagwat on Sambhal dispute
'Never Be Another Zakir Hussain'
'Never Be Another Zakir Hussain'
Jaipur crash: Death struck moments before her stop
Jaipur crash: Death struck moments before her stop
Small stocks reap big gains for investors in 2024
Small stocks reap big gains for investors in 2024
More like this
'Kalyug': HC on elderly couple's alimony dispute
'Kalyug': HC on elderly couple's alimony dispute
No ordinary death: Wife recalls Capt Anshuman's words
No ordinary death: Wife recalls Capt Anshuman's words

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances