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Gurugram Man Strangles Wife Over Midnight Phone Call

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 05, 2026 20:48 IST

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Gurugram police have arrested a man for the alleged murder of his wife, who was strangled with a scarf after he suspected her of talking to another man on the phone late at night, highlighting a tragic case of domestic violence in Bans Aliyar village.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Gurugram police arrested Narendra Singh for strangling his wife, Kajal Devi, in Bans Aliyar village.
  • The incident occurred after Singh suspected his wife was talking to another man on the phone late at night.
  • An argument escalated when Kajal Devi refused to hand over her phone, leading to her murder.
  • The couple, both labourers, lived with their four children, who were asleep during the incident.
  • Police have registered an FIR based on the victim's sister's complaint and recovered the murder weapon.

Gurugram police arrested a man for strangling his wife to death with a scarf after he saw her talking on the phone at midnight and she refused to hand over the device, police said on Friday in Bans Aliyar village. Police said four children were sleeping on the roof of the house at the time of the incident, adding that the accused suspected that his wife was talking with another man.

Details Of The Tragic Incident

According to the police, the accused, 37-year-old Narendra Singh, was living in Bans Aliyar village, IMT Manesar, with his wife, 36-year-old Kajal Devi and four children. Both the husband and wife worked as labourers in a private company. Police said Devi used to return home from the company at 8:00 pm every day and her husband would arrive at midnight. "On Wednesday, he saw his wife talking to someone on the phone. The angry husband asked her whom she was talking to and demanded her phone, but she refused. An argument ensued between the two. In a fit of rage he killed her due to suspicion and then fled from the scene," police said.

 

Based on the victim sister's complaint, the police registered an FIR at the IMT Manesar police station. Police said Narendra is a resident of Nangla Dawda, District Mathura in Uttar Pradesh. "The police have also recovered the scarf used in the murder, and we are questioning the accused," said the Gurugram police spokesperson.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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