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Saharanpur Man Strangles Sister After Finding Youth In Her Room

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 17, 2026 19:30 IST 2 Minutes Read
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In a shocking incident of alleged honour killing, a man in Saharanpur reportedly strangled his 27-year-old sister to death after discovering a youth in her room, fearing family dishonour.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • A 27-year-old woman was allegedly strangled to death by her brother in Saharanpur on Saturday.
  • The brother, Ashish Kumar, found a youth in his sister Komal's room around 3.30 am on October 16.
  • Fearing disgrace to the family, Kumar allegedly confronted Komal, leading to an argument and her subsequent murder a few hours later.
  • Police registered a murder case on October 16 and arrested the accused, Ashish Kumar, the same day.
  • Komal worked as a village panchayat assistant in Lakhanor village.

A man allegedly strangled his 27-year-old sister to death with her dupatta after finding a youth from their village in her room, fearing the incident would bring disgrace to the family, police said on Saturday.

Brother Arrested In Murder Case

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Mayank Pathak said a murder case was registered on October 16 following a complaint lodged by the victim's uncle, Surendra, and police arrested the accused, Ashish Kumar, the same day.

 

The deceased, Komal, a resident of Lakhanor village under the Nagal police station limits, worked as a village panchayat assistant, police said.

During interrogation, Kumar allegedly told police that he found a youth from the same village in Komal's room around 3.30 am on October 16. The man fled after seeing him, police said.

Kumar allegedly confronted his sister, leading to an argument. Police said a few hours later, he killed Komal.

Pathak said police produced the accused before a court after completing the necessary legal formalities.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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