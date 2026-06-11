Delhi Police Nabs Man For Burglary At Burari Temple

Delhi Police have successfully apprehended a 24-year-old man, Rohit, for the burglary of a Hanuman temple in Burari, recovering stolen idols and religious artefacts, highlighting effective use of surveillance in solving local crime.

Key Points Delhi Police arrested a 24-year-old man, Rohit, for burgling a Hanuman temple in Burari, north Delhi.

The theft, reported by the temple priest on June 3, involved idols, a mace, and copper/brass utensils.

Police utilised CCTV footage and technical surveillance to track the accused, who was seen scaling the temple wall.

Rohit was apprehended on June 5 near Pusta Road while allegedly attempting to sell the stolen religious articles.

A motorcycle found in the accused's possession was also discovered to be stolen in a separate case, with further investigation underway.

The Delhi Police has arrested a 24-year-old man for allegedly burgling a temple in the Burari area, and recovered stolen idols and religious articles, an official said on Thursday.

The case came to light after a priest at Hanuman Mandir in north Delhi's Burari lodged a complaint. He stated that when he reached the temple for morning prayers on June 3, he found that several religious items, including idols, a gada (mace) and copper and brass utensils used for worship, had been stolen.

How Police Tracked The Temple Burglar

Police registered a case, launched a probe and examined CCTV footage from the temple and surrounding areas. The footage showed a man scaling the temple wall before entering the premises and fleeing after committing the theft, the official said.

"The team tracked his movement through multiple CCTV cameras and found that he escaped towards the Swaroop Nagar area on a motorcycle. A clear image was obtained and circulated among local informers," the police officer said.

Based on technical surveillance and local intelligence, the accused was identified as Rohit, the official said, adding that police apprehended him near Pusta Road on June 5 while he was allegedly on his way to sell the stolen articles. Police said during verification, they learned the motorcycle in his possession was stolen in a separate theft case. Further investigation is underway, police said.