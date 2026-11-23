A counselling session at Jama Masjid police station in New Delhi tragically escalated into a violent stabbing spree, leaving nine police personnel injured after a 30-year-old man attacked officers and continued his assault during a subsequent chase.

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Key Points A 30-year-old man, Nabeel, allegedly stabbed nine police personnel in New Delhi following a family complaint.

The incident began at Jama Masjid police station during a counselling session, where Nabeel attacked officers with a concealed knife.

After fleeing the station, Nabeel assaulted a scooter rider, stole his vehicle, and continued his attack on police in the Chitli Qabar area.

Police fired eight rounds, hitting Nabeel six times below the waist, leading to his hospitalisation.

Nabeel is deemed mentally fit and has a previous case from 2022; his motive for the sudden violence remains unclear.

"Kisne bulaya mujhe?" (Who called me?) was the question a 30-year-old man allegedly asked upon entering Jama Masjid police station before pulling out a concealed knife and unleashing a stabbing spree, injuring five personnel on the premises and four others during a subsequent chase in the narrow lanes of Old Delhi.

What began as a routine counselling exercise following a family complaint soon turned into a violent sequence of events, leaving nine police personnel injured.

Violent Outburst At Police Station

According to police, the incident originated from a complaint lodged by a woman and her daughter, who alleged that Nabeel, the woman's son, had been troubling them without any apparent reason.

"The family had approached the police seeking intervention, following which the investigating officer, Sub-Inspector Ajay, called Nabeel to the police station for counselling," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Rohit Rajbir Singh told media persons.

Initially, Nabeel refused to come. However, he later arrived at the police station, where his mother and sister were also present. The two women were on the premises when the incident unfolded, but Nabeel apparently did not notice them.

As he reached the reception area, he asked the police personnel who had summoned him. "When SI Ajay identified himself as the person who had called him, Nabeel pulled out a small knife concealed in his pocket and attacked the officer without any provocation," the DCP added.

The assault quickly escalated as other personnel attempted to overpower him. Nabeel went on a stabbing spree, targeting the officers, injuring their necks and faces. Among the five personnel injured in the initial attack were Sub-Inspector Ajay, Sub-Inspector Arvind and Head Constable Harender, who sustained serious injuries, while Assistant Sub-Inspector Shri Krishna and Head Constable Baljeet also suffered injuries.

Chase And Further Attacks

Further, the officer said that the violence did not end at the police station. As personnel chased him when he fled the police station, Nabeel allegedly assaulted a scooter rider, forcibly took his vehicle, and escaped towards the Chitli Qabar area.

"Multiple police teams launched a search operation. However, when personnel traced him in Chitli Qabar, he launched another attack using the same knife, during which four more policemen sustained injuries. When the situation was out of control, police opened fire in self-defence," the officer said.

Police Action And Injuries

Police said that they fired eight rounds, six of which hit Nabeel, all below the waist. He sustained significant blood loss and was shifted to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital. Four policemen injured in the Chitli Qabar incident were also taken to the hospital, while five others were shifted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.

Police said four of the injured personnel at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital were taken to the operation theatre, while one was in the emergency department. SI Ajay and SI Arvind were among those seriously injured.

Investigation Underway

Police said Nabeel was mentally fit, dismissing rumours that he was mentally challenged. He has one previous case registered against him at Darya Ganj police station in 2022 in connection with a fight.

Three cases are being registered in connection with the attacks at the police station, the alleged forcible snatching of the scooter and the subsequent assault on policemen in Chitli Qabar.

With the accused yet to be interrogated, police said his motive behind the sudden violence remains unclear.