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Tragic Stabbing: Son Arrested For Killing Father, Two Siblings In Assam

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk November 13, 2026 19:42 IST 2 Minutes Read
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A shocking incident in Assam's Sribhumi district has led to the arrest of a man accused of fatally stabbing his father and two young brothers, leaving his mother and another sibling injured.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • A man was arrested in Assam's Sribhumi district for allegedly stabbing his father and two minor siblings to death in the early hours of Friday.
  • His mother and another sibling sustained injuries in the attack and are currently admitted to Silchar Medical College and Hospital.
  • The deceased were identified as Khalil Uddin (55), Jahangir Hussain (8), and Alam Uddin (6).
  • Locals claimed the 22-year-old accused was addicted to alcohol and other contraband substances.
  • The suspected weapon has been recovered, and the accused faces charges under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

A man was arrested for allegedly stabbing his father and two minor siblings to death in Assam's Sribhumi district in the early hours of Friday, police said.

His mother and another sibling were injured in the attack, and admitted to the Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH), they said.

 

Details Of The Brutal Attack

"All the five injured persons were taken to a local government hospital, where doctors declared two of the minor boys dead on arrival, and their father succumbed to injuries during initial treatment," Officer-in-Charge of Nilambazar police station, Ananda Medhi, said.

The deceased were identified as Khalil Uddin (55), and his sons Jahangir Hussain (8) and Alam Uddin (6).

Khalil's wife Aliya Begum (42) and son Altaf Hussain (14) suffered injuries, police said.

Medhi said the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.

Locals claimed that the 22-year-old accused was addicted to alcohol and other contraband substances.

The suspected weapon used in the attack has been recovered and will be sent for forensic tests, the officer said.

The accused was booked under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for murder, attempt to murder and voluntarily causing grievous hurt with dangerous weapons, he added.

Further investigation is underway.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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