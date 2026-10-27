Delhi Man Stabs Brother Over Alcohol Dispute

Discover how an argument over alcohol addiction escalated into a violent stabbing incident between two brothers in northeast Delhi, leading to one's apprehension on Monday.

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Key Points A 38-year-old man was apprehended on Monday for allegedly stabbing his younger brother in northeast Delhi.

The incident occurred in Sunder Nagri following a dispute over the younger brother's alcohol addiction.

The injured brother, Rinku, 36, is currently receiving treatment at Rajiv Gandhi Hospital.

The accused, Pankaj Kumar alias Pintu, allegedly used a knife during the altercation.

Police have recovered the weapon and registered a case at Nand Nagri police station, with further investigation underway.

A 38-year-old man was apprehended for allegedly stabbing his brother following a dispute over his alcohol addiction in northeast Delhi's Sunder Nagri area, police said on Monday.

The injured, Rinku, 36, was rushed to Rajiv Gandhi Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment, they said.

Family Dispute Turns Violent

The accused, Pankaj Kumar alias Pintu, allegedly attacked his younger brother with a knife following an altercation over the latter's alleged habit of consuming alcohol, according to preliminary police enquiry.

The dispute reportedly arose as Pankaj and their father objected to Rinku's drinking. Another argument allegedly broke out on the day of the incident when Rinku was under the influence of liquor, which escalated into violence, police said.

The accused has been apprehended, and the knife allegedly used in the crime has been recovered from the spot. A case has been registered at Nand Nagri police station and further investigation is underway.

Residents of the area said they learnt about the incident after a commotion and the gathering of people near the spot.

Sunny, an eyewitness, said he was returning from Block B when someone informed him about the incident.

"I was coming from Block B. One of our uncles told us that Rinku, our friend, has been stabbed. We informed the police about the matter," he said.