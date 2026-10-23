Kanpur Man Stabbed To Death By Neighbours Over Witchcraft Allegations

In a shocking incident from Kanpur Dehat, a 30-year-old man was brutally murdered by his neighbours over baseless witchcraft allegations, highlighting the persistence of superstitious beliefs leading to violent crime.

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Key Points A 30-year-old man, Ramganesh, was allegedly murdered by three neighbours in Kanpur Dehat on Thursday.

The motive for the murder was suspicion that Ramganesh's father practised witchcraft on the neighbours' ailing daughter.

Ramganesh was attacked outside his home after denying the allegations and was stabbed multiple times.

His wife, Rachna, rushed him to the district hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Police have arrested the three accused  Satyam Kashyap, Raghavendra Kashyap, and Radha Kashyap  and recovered the knife used in the crime.

A 30-year-old man was allegedly beaten and stabbed to death by three neighbours, including a couple, in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur Dehat district over suspicion that his father had practised witchcraft on their ailing daughter, police said on Friday.

Brutal Attack Over Superstition

Ramganesh was attacked outside his house in Galouli village under Musanagar police station limits on Thursday after he denied the allegation, Circle Officer Bhognipur Rajeev Sirohi told PTI.

The accused allegedly stabbed him multiple times in the stomach, leaving him critically injured.

His wife, Rachna, rushed him to a district hospital, where doctors declared him dead, Sirohi said.

The accused have been identified as Satyam Kashyap, his cousin Raghavendra Kashyap and Raghavendra's wife, Radha Kashyap.

The dispute began after Satyam's wife blamed Ramganesh's father, Pannalal, for their daughter's deteriorating health and accused him of practising witchcraft, the officer said.

Following a complaint lodged by Rachna, police registered a case and arrested all three accused. The knife allegedly used in the crime has also been recovered, Sirohi said.