Latur Murder: Man Stabbed To Death After Hotel Argument Escalates

A fatal dispute at a Latur hotel escalated into a deadly stabbing, prompting a police investigation into what is suspected to be a planned murder involving a municipal corporator.

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Key Points A 38-year-old man, Baba Ali Shaikh, was fatally stabbed in Latur after a dispute.

The argument began at a hotel and escalated onto the road, leading to the fatal stabbing.

Three suspects, including Parli municipal corporator Khaled Shaikh, have fled the scene.

Police are investigating the incident, suspecting a planned murder due to prior disputes.

Efforts are underway to apprehend the accused involved in the Latur stabbing case.

A 38-year-old man was stabbed to death following a dispute at a hotel in Osmanpura area here, police said.

The deceased was identified as Baba Ali Shaikh (38), a resident of Parli.

Investigation Into Latur Stabbing

According to police, Shaikh arrived in Latur with three friends and they were having dinner at a hotel when an argument broke out among them at around 11.15 pm on Wednesday.

The quarrel escalated after they stepped out on the road. One of them allegedly stabbed Shaikh in the chest with a knife. He died on the spot.

Accused Khaled Shaikh, a Parli municipal corporator; Alfaz Pathan and Umer fled the scene after the incident and efforts were underway to trace them, police said.

Shaikh and the accused were reportedly involved in disputes for several years and preliminary investigation suggested that it was a planned murder, an official said, adding that further probe was on.