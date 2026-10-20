Thane Man Stabbed To Death By Five Assailants Near School

A 26-year-old man was brutally stabbed to death by five assailants near a school in Thane's Dombivli, leading to one arrest and one detention as police launch a manhunt for the remaining suspects.

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Key Points A 26-year-old man was stabbed to death near a school in Thane district on Monday night.

The victim, Sahil Gaikwad, was attacked by a group of five individuals in Dombivli.

One alleged attacker, Harshal Giri (20), has been arrested, and a minor boy has been detained.

Police have registered a case of murder and rioting and are searching for three absconding suspects.

The exact motive behind the murder remains unknown at this stage.

A 26-year-old man was stabbed to death near a school in Thane district by a group of five assailants, including a minor boy, police said on Tuesday.

Investigation Underway In Dombivli Stabbing

One of the alleged attackers, Harshal Giri (20), has been arrested, while the juvenile accused (age not disclosed) has been detained by authorities, they said.

According to information shared by a senior officer of a local police station, the incident occurred at around 11:30 pm on Monday in Dombivli.

The victim, identified as Sahil Gaikwad, was attacked by five individuals. Following the assault, the man sustained serious stab injuries and was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to his wounds, he said.

A case of murder and rioting has been registered against the five accused, according to the officer.

While the exact motive behind the murder remains unknown at this stage, police teams have launched an intensive manhunt to track down the three absconding suspects.