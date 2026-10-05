Four Arrested In Delhi Stabbing Case Over Girl Dispute

Four individuals have been arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 20-year-old man in Delhi's Shahbad Dairy area, stemming from an ongoing dispute over a girl.

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Key Points A 20-year-old man, Sachin, was stabbed to death in Shahbad Dairy, Delhi, following a dispute over a girl.

The incident occurred near Santosh Bharti Park when Sachin was intercepted by Arif alias Aman and his associates.

Arif allegedly stabbed Sachin multiple times, leading to his death at BSA Hospital in Rohini.

Four accused, including Arif, a 40-year-old woman, Santosh (37), and Mohammad Imran (37), have been arrested.

Police recovered the knife used in the crime and analysed over 50 CCTV recordings during the investigation.

A 20-year-old man was stabbed to death allegedly following an altercation over a girl in outernorth Delhi's Shahbad Dairy area, police said on Monday.

Investigation Leads To Arrests In Delhi Murder

The deceased, identified as Sachin, a resident of Shahbad Dairy, was travelling with a friend in a tempo near Santosh Bharti Park on Saturday when he was intercepted by Arif alias Aman and his associates and family members, they said.

According to police, Sachin was pulled out of the vehicle and an altercation broke out. During the ensuing assault, Arif stabbed him multiple times with a knife, causing injuries to his chest, hand and other parts of the body.

Sachin was rushed to BSA Hospital in Rohini, where he was declared dead. A case was registered at Shahbad Dairy police station.

Police said Sachin and Arif had an ongoing dispute over a girl and had previously been involved in altercations.

"Four accused -- Arif, a 40-year-old woman, Santosh (37) and Mohammad Imran (37) -- have been arrested in connection with the case," a senior police officer said.

The police team conducted technical analysis, field verification and questioning of witnesses and suspects during the investigation. More than 50 CCTV camera recordings were collected and analysed to establish the sequence of events and trace the accused.

The officer further said that the knife allegedly used in the crime was recovered from Arif, who was identified during the investigation as the principal accused in the fatal stabbing. Further investigation is underway.