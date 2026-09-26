Alappuzha Man Dies After Stabbing Over Liquor Dispute

A tragic incident in Alappuzha, Kerala, saw a 33-year-old man fatally stabbed following a dispute over liquor consumption, leading to a murder investigation and an arrest.

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Key Points Antony Varghese, 33, was fatally stabbed in Alappuzha, Kerala, following an altercation.

The incident stemmed from a dispute over Varghese consuming liquor near the accused's residence.

Afsal alias Appu has been taken into police custody in connection with the stabbing.

Varghese succumbed to his injuries on Saturday morning after being hospitalised.

Alappuzha South Police have registered a murder case and are currently interrogating the suspect.

A 33-year-old man died on Saturday after he was allegedly stabbed by a person who objected to him consuming liquor near his house at Chungam here, police said.

Police Action And Investigation

The deceased was identified as Antony Varghese (33) of Chungam Palace Ward, Mullackal here.

Police have taken Afsal alias Appu into custody in connection with the incident.

According to police, Appu found Varghese and his friends consuming liquor near his house at around 9 pm on Friday.

A fight broke out between the two, following which Appu allegedly stabbed Varghese with a sharp object in a fit of rage, police said.

Varghese was initially rushed to Alappuzha General Hospital and later shifted to Alappuzha Medical College Hospital at Vandanam. He succumbed to injuries at around 8 am on Saturday while undergoing treatment, police said.

Alappuzha South Police registered a murder case and took Appu into custody.

Police said Appu is being interrogated and his arrest will be recorded soon.